Kennebec Savings Bank Buys Shares of 21,988 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 936,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,509,000 after acquiring an additional 148,647 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $919,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,218. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Williams Companies from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

Get Our Latest Report on WMB

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $56.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.38. The company has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.03. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $56.80.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.17%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.