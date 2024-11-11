Kennebec Savings Bank Invests $520,000 in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 128.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $312.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $301.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.23. The company has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $332.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.