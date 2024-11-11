Kennebec Savings Bank Purchases New Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in Chubb by 99.2% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 5,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $281.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $113.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.88. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $216.26 and a 52-week high of $302.05.

Insider Activity at Chubb

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at $167,748,829.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,748,829.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CB. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CB

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.