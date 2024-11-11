Kennebec Savings Bank Purchases Shares of 1,136 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,136 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 226.7% during the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.40.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,569,166. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total value of $786,144.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at $9,675,744.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at $186,569,166. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $494.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $516.72. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

