Kennebec Savings Bank Takes Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,215 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BK. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 10.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.2% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.9% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $1,907,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $1,907,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,079.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,040,583.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK opened at $77.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $44.93 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.69.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

