Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th.

Kenvue has a payout ratio of 67.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kenvue to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.2%.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $23.68 on Monday. Kenvue has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $23.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kenvue will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KVUE shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

