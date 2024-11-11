Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Kewaunee Scientific Price Performance

KEQU stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Kewaunee Scientific has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $55.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.48. The company has a market capitalization of $108.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $48.39 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEQU. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 10,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in Kewaunee Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

