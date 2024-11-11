Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.
KEQU stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Kewaunee Scientific has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $55.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.48. The company has a market capitalization of $108.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.73.
Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $48.39 million during the quarter.
Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.
