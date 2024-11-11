KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dudley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.4% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on KKR. Argus raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $152.20 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $153.51. The company has a market cap of $135.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.35.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

