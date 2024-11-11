Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.250-4.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion. Koppers also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.25-4.45 EPS.

Koppers Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $37.22 on Monday. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $763.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average of $39.04.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. Koppers had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $554.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.95%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Singular Research upgraded shares of Koppers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Koppers news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 5,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $208,063.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at $388,516. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

