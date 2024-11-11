Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

KTOS has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Shares of KTOS traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.08. 1,984,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,769. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.13. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $27.53.

In other news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $27,194.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,297.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco bought 12,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.19 per share, with a total value of $250,275.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,366,350.16. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $27,194.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,297.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,091 shares of company stock worth $1,739,101. Corporate insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $826,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 12.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 81,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 27.9% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 21,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 16.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 17,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

