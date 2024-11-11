Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. Buys 39,718 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 902.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,718 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,281,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,874,980. The firm has a market cap of $157.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.27. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Dbs Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

