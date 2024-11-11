Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. Sells 106 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15,779.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,631,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,994,853,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539,321 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,671,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,556,000 after buying an additional 406,248 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,490,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $888,254,000 after purchasing an additional 20,426 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,144,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $567,157,000 after acquiring an additional 393,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,113,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $611,445,000 after purchasing an additional 101,349 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.70. 686,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,159,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.06 and its 200 day moving average is $135.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.25. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $123.12 and a one year high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.71.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

