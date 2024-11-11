Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. Sells 13,528 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,528 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. owned about 0.13% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,698,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,833,000 after purchasing an additional 495,070 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,027,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,782,000 after acquiring an additional 28,469 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 562,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,113,000 after buying an additional 10,442 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,988,000 after purchasing an additional 123,707 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 515,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VRIG traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $25.14. The company had a trading volume of 11,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,802. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average is $25.13. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $25.24.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.