Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. Sells 437 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,680 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.6% of Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,821 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 37.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,663 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $18,514,000 after buying an additional 17,809 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 96,227 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 23,251 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $727,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,550. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,712.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $727,260.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,905 shares in the company, valued at $900,550. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,596 shares of company stock valued at $10,698,289 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $4.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $303.62. The stock had a trading volume of 780,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,948. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $317.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $299.08 and its 200 day moving average is $276.64. The stock has a market cap of $217.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.74.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.99% and a net margin of 31.79%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

