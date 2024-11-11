Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.73 EPS

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.73), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $564.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.91 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 42.18%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.970-4.990 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.85-7.95 EPS.
Lamar Advertising Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of LAMR stock traded up $1.46 on Monday, hitting $130.04. The stock had a trading volume of 673,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,563. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.96. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $91.20 and a 1 year high of $139.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.00%.
Lamar Advertising Company Profile
Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.
