Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 90.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $5,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,050.00 to $5,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,749.83.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,943.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,240.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,934.73. The stock has a market cap of $163.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,998.52 and a 52 week high of $5,060.50.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.75%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

