Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Has $456,000 Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,162 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 52.6% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 272.5% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $46,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on NIKE from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Williams Trading raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.48.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $75.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.81.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

