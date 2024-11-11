Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Has $737,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Compass Point lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.71.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total transaction of $218,778.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,929,359.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $159,877.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,299.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total transaction of $218,778.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,929,359.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,279 shares of company stock worth $2,442,673 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PNC stock opened at $203.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.56 and a 12-month high of $205.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

