LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) CEO Sells $253,130.00 in Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $253,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,941,774.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott Sanborn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 3rd, Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $188,530.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $193,120.00.

NYSE:LC opened at $15.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 2.01. LendingClub Co. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $15.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.40 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in LendingClub by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,517,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,351,000 after acquiring an additional 828,958 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 24.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,658,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 329,279 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in LendingClub during the first quarter valued at $2,821,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 5.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,898,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,901,000 after purchasing an additional 300,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

