Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lightspeed Commerce from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of NYSE:LSPD opened at $17.07 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average is $14.10.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $277.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 160.8% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 34,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 21,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 44,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

