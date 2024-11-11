Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 4,182.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 496,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 484,571 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,656,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $640,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the second quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the second quarter worth about $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of DKL opened at $38.35 on Monday. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $53.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.24.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $214.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.98 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 169.43% and a net margin of 13.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek Logistics Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Insider Activity at Delek Logistics Partners

In other news, CFO Reuven Spiegel bought 3,885 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.98 per share, for a total transaction of $151,437.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,953.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Reuven Spiegel bought 3,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.98 per share, with a total value of $151,437.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,953.74. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Israel purchased 3,076 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $119,964.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 13,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,498. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,934 shares of company stock valued at $504,348 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

