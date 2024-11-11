Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17,926.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 925,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,668,000 after purchasing an additional 920,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,828,000 after purchasing an additional 564,662 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 619.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,865,000 after buying an additional 477,706 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 248.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,180,000 after buying an additional 371,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,124,000 after acquiring an additional 315,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,172,858.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,143,350 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $330.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $80.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.30, a PEG ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.12 and a 1-year high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

