Lindbrook Capital LLC Decreases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,988,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,031,500,000 after buying an additional 263,709 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,859,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,254,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,259,000 after purchasing an additional 60,255 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Deere & Company by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,037,000 after purchasing an additional 279,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,470,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,854,000 after purchasing an additional 114,116 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE opened at $394.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $403.02 and a 200-day moving average of $385.61. The company has a market cap of $107.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $420.47.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.20 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DE

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.