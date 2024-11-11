Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 182.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,232 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 15.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter worth $427,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 22,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,896. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down from $286.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on First Solar from $368.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on First Solar from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on First Solar

First Solar Price Performance

FSLR opened at $193.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $887.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.