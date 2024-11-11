Lindbrook Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.79 on Monday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $50.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.76.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2533 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.