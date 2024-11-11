Lindbrook Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.79 on Monday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $50.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.76.
About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF
The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.
