Lindbrook Capital LLC Trims Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 23,626 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 74,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 186,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 28,898 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BTI opened at $35.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $39.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average of $33.93.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

