Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys Shares of 42,845 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,594,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $379,133,000 after purchasing an additional 744,412 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,431,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,121,000 after buying an additional 1,176,069 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,075,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,870,000 after buying an additional 467,647 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,637,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,729,000 after purchasing an additional 57,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,728.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,330,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,157 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $101,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,459.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $101,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,459.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Synowicki, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $133,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,135.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

KNX stock opened at $59.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.14, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.70. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KNX shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

