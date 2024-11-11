Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Increases Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing comprises about 1.7% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.10% of Modine Manufacturing worth $6,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOD. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 9.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 4.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.7% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 34,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $3,775,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,806,730.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $128.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $42.65 and a 12-month high of $141.72.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Modine Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

