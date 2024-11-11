Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $9.52 Million in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 319,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,519,000. Zeta Global comprises approximately 2.4% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Zeta Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $769,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 142.0% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 75,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 44,596 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,676,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 554,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 276,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

ZETA opened at $35.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.23. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $35.95. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZETA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.69.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

