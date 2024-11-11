Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New $3.65 Million Investment in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,651,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.47% of LendingTree as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 3.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 356,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,681,000 after buying an additional 10,497 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 15.8% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 21,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 200.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TREE. Stephens upped their target price on LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on LendingTree from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on LendingTree from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities upped their target price on LendingTree from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingTree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

LendingTree Stock Performance

NASDAQ TREE opened at $47.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $633.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 2.11. LendingTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $62.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

LendingTree Company Profile

(Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Articles

