Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New Investment in RH (NYSE:RH)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.05% of RH as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:RH opened at $333.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.90. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.43. RH has a 52 week low of $212.43 and a 52 week high of $367.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $829.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.52 million. RH had a net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RH will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RH. Wedbush raised shares of RH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of RH from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RH from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.77.

Insider Transactions at RH

In other news, insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total transaction of $1,484,195.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,016.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total value of $1,484,195.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,016.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.57, for a total transaction of $707,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,285 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,935. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

