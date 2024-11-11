Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes $4.66 Million Position in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 317,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.19% of BrightSpring Health Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BTSG. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $884,166,000. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $67,678,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $54,638,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $35,328,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $16,260,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTSG. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.79.

BrightSpring Health Services Price Performance

NASDAQ BTSG opened at $19.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.74. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.27.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. BrightSpring Health Services had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. BrightSpring Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BrightSpring Health Services

In other BrightSpring Health Services news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

