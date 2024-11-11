Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Shares Up 5.8% – Here’s Why

Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.20 and last traded at $31.20. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.
Logansport Financial Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.59.
Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter.
Logansport Financial Announces Dividend
Logansport Financial Company Profile
Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. The company’s personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Logansport Financial
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 2 Chip Stocks Benefitting from OpenAI’s Chip Strategy Expansion
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Monday.com’s Manic Price Pullback Is a Signal to Buy
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 “Made in America” Stocks to Benefit From the Trump Presidency
Receive News & Ratings for Logansport Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logansport Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.