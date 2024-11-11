Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Onsemi from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.30.

Onsemi Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,854,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,761,488. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.92. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $86.77.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Onsemi

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $109,065.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 839,210 shares in the company, valued at $61,018,959.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Onsemi by 0.8% during the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Onsemi by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 3.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Onsemi by 24.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 1.7% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

