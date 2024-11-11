Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455,398 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $15,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,690,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,010,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 15.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 802,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,195,000 after buying an additional 109,457 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 40.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 139,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after buying an additional 40,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,025,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,803,000 after buying an additional 34,404 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.31.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $66.20 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.18 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The company has a market cap of $88.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

