Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $31.40 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $31,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TROW. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 70,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 90.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 90,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 42,949 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 32,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 171,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,890,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $117.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.33 and its 200-day moving average is $111.92. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.02 and a 12 month high of $122.27. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.27%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,712,255.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TROW. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.09.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

