Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Stifel Financial worth $28,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 134,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Stifel Financial stock opened at $115.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.11 and a 200-day moving average of $87.26. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $117.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.10). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Further Reading

