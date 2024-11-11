Loudon Investment Management LLC Buys 240 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for approximately 2.5% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 13.2% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,122,000 after purchasing an additional 44,898 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $1.93 on Monday, hitting $273.88. 18,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,748. The company has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.21 and a 52 week high of $277.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.06% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 51.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Argus raised shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.40.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

