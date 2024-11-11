Loudon Investment Management LLC Invests $443,000 in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Loudon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.51. The stock had a trading volume of 248,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,757. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $69.18.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.15.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

