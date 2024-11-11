Loudon Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barings LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14,389.8% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,108,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073,271 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,922,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,588,000 after purchasing an additional 316,031 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,098,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,845,000 after purchasing an additional 627,993 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,144,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,747,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,306,000 after buying an additional 112,080 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.30. 219,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,571,872. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.90 and its 200-day moving average is $78.03. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.11 and a 1 year high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2741 dividend. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

