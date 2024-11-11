Loudon Investment Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Loudon Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.2% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 26,998 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,614 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 19,051 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,052 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 25,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 15,573 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.37.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.76. 1,463,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,535,164. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $171.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

