Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.78.

Shares of LPX traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.45. 109,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,722. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.62. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $57.72 and a 52-week high of $114.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $245,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,791.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $3,046,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,773,027.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $245,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,791.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 258.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 57.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 430 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

