Lountzis Asset Management LLC Buys 863 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 0.3% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GDS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 103,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. River Global Investors LLP raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 40,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE ICE traded up $1.79 on Monday, hitting $158.21. 103,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,560,011. The company has a market cap of $90.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.62 and a 12 month high of $167.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.52 and a 200-day moving average of $149.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $80,920.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,242.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $80,920.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,242.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $187,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,489 shares of company stock worth $1,202,259 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

