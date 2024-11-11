Lucid Group’s (LCID) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Cfra set a $2.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.18.

Shares of LCID opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.09. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $5.31.

In other news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $282,471.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,028,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,368,761.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $282,471.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,028,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,368,761.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 374,717,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $970,519,430.93. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,041,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,827,207.87. The trade was a -100.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Lucid Group by 42.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,438,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 732,463 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,681,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after buying an additional 581,082 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,740,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,659,000 after acquiring an additional 489,187 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 946.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 524,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 474,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 226.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 434,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 301,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

