Lynx Investment Advisory Acquires 101 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lynx Investment Advisory grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4,140.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 61.2% in the third quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 12.5 %

AbbVie stock traded down $24.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $174.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,080,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,325,071. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.78. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.30 and a 12 month high of $207.32. The stock has a market cap of $308.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.82.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

