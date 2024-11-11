Lynx Investment Advisory Buys 1,187 Shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Lynx Investment Advisory increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $67.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,174. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.72. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $57.97 and a twelve month high of $71.54.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

