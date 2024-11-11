Lynx Investment Advisory Has $266,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,160,000 after acquiring an additional 20,313,200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 26,320.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,684,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,852 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,911,000 after buying an additional 1,404,141 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $183,842,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $175,884,000.

VTV traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $179.65. The stock had a trading volume of 602,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,834. The firm has a market cap of $128.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $180.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.69.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

