Lynx Investment Advisory Increases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lynx Investment Advisory increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 211,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,294,000 after buying an additional 20,142 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 11,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 200,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,359,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,928. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.12.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $214.48. 379,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,227,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $147.35 and a 52-week high of $237.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.36.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.23%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

