LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC reduced its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 13,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LYB traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.62. 105,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.32 and a 200 day moving average of $95.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $83.36 and a 1-year high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.10). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LyondellBasell Industries

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.