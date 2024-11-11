Macquarie Cuts Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Price Target to $9.00

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Macquarie from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CRSR has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.14.

Corsair Gaming Trading Down 4.5 %

Institutional Trading of Corsair Gaming

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR opened at $6.54 on Friday. Corsair Gaming has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $684.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 995.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

